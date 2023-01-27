Carolina Panthers reunite with their first starting quarterback after appointing Frank Reich as head coach

By Matt Foster and Ben Church, CNN

The Carolina Panthers have turned to a familiar face in their search for a new head coach.

The NFL franchise announced Thursday that Frank Reich will take up the reins as he becomes just the sixth head coach in Panthers history.

The 61-year-old has previous ties with the team having played for the club in its inaugural NFL season in 1995, throwing the team’s first ever touchdown pass as the starting quarterback.

Reich’s appointment comes after the Panthers fired former head coach Matt Rhule in the middle of the season after a disappointing 1-4 start to the year.

Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach and led the team to a 7-10 finish but Carolina just missed out on a playoff spot after a defeat to its NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Reich was fired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in November 2022 following the team’s 3-5-1 start to the season. He had been in the role since 2018 and reached the playoffs twice, in 2018 and 2020, and finished with a record of 40-33-1.

But instability at quarterback didn’t help his tenure and he’ll look to nail down that position with the Panthers.

Reich won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2018 and will now hope for similar success with a franchise he knows so well.

