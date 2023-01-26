HarperCollins, striking workers agree to federal mediation

NEW YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers and the union representing some 250 striking employees have agreed to enter into federal mediation, the first sign of a possible settlement since the work stoppage began in early November. HarperCollins and the UAW have disagreed on union protections, workplace diversity and wages, with the UAW asking the publisher to raise the starting salary from $45,000 to $50,000. HarperCollins union members include editorial assistants, marketers and other mid- and entry-level staffers who had been working without a contract since last spring. They staged a one-day strike over the summer and walked off indefinitely on Nov. 10.

