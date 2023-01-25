Skip to Content
Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase

Watsonville Police Department

WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday.

Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs before crashing into a moving car and a parked SUV on Lincoln Street.

The suspect Nathanael Avila, 35, was found hiding underneath a parked car, said police. Avila had seven outstanding warrants, including a federal warrant for the possession of firearms.

He was booked into Santa Cruz County for felony evasion charges.

Ricardo Tovar

