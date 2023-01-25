Student arrested for bringing bullet to North Monterey County High School
CASTROVILLE, Calif (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old male student was arrested for two misdemeanors after being caught with a bullet in his backpack at North Monterey County High School Wednesday morning.
Staff confronted the teenager after they saw what appeared to be a "scope." The Sheriff's Department was called and a lockdown was issued for the school while deputies searched.
K9 units found nothing and the school was allowed to return to normal activities. Deputies conducted a search of the juvenile's north county home but found nothing indicating he meant any harm.
Deputies said the student found a bullet and had forgotten it in his backpack.
Dear Condor Families:
This letter is to inform you about a shelter in place today at approximately 11:30AM. Our school is committed to the
safety and education of all our students. We want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they
arise.
This morning, the school site was made aware of a concern. In collaboration with the Monterey County Sheriff's
Department, it was decided to go into shelter in place while the Sheriff’s Department and school administration could
investigate the concern. There was a targeted search to confirm that there was no threat. A search dog was brought
in to confirm and nothing was found.
We immediately advised the staff to go into a shelter in place. Restrooms and hallways were cleared, all doors were
locked, there was an accounting for all students, and no one was allowed to enter or exit the campus. Students who
needed to use the restrooms were escorted to and from the restroom. We remained in shelter in place until law
enforcement completed their search and we were able to resume normal school operations. The shelter in place was
lifted at approximately 1:28 PM.
We know that these situations can be stressful for both students and parents. We understand and hope that our
messaging on Blackboard, social media and our website was helpful. If you did not receive the messages sent
throughout the shelter in place, be sure to update your current contact number with the school site and enable your
NMCUSD app notifications. You can also visit our social media pages. All emergency notifications will be posted on
social media following the posts on our website.
Please talk with your student regarding the events of this morning. If your student is sharing that they are distressedNorth Monterey County High School
about the matters that transpired this morning and is in need of support, please contact the high school and our
counselors will make themselves available.