Student arrested for bringing bullet to North Monterey County High School

CASTROVILLE, Calif (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old male student was arrested for two misdemeanors after being caught with a bullet in his backpack at North Monterey County High School Wednesday morning.

Staff confronted the teenager after they saw what appeared to be a "scope." The Sheriff's Department was called and a lockdown was issued for the school while deputies searched.

K9 units found nothing and the school was allowed to return to normal activities. Deputies conducted a search of the juvenile's north county home but found nothing indicating he meant any harm.

Deputies said the student found a bullet and had forgotten it in his backpack.