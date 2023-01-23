UN rights chief condemns killing of activist in Eswatini

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — United Nations humans rights chief Volker Türk has condemned the “brutal killing” of a leading pro-democracy activist in the southern African nation of Eswatini. Eswatini is one of the world’s few remaining absolute monarchies. Türk said in a statement Monday that human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko was shot in his home on Saturday. He called on Eswatini authorities to ensure there was an independent and effective investigation into the killing. Maseko was a leading figure in the push for Eswatini to transition into a multi-party democracy. The country was formerly known as Swaziland and is Africa’s last remaining absolute monarchy. It has been ruled by King Mswati III since 1986.

