Snow, winds cause traffic chaos, power cuts in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A snow storm packing strong winds has wreaked traffic chaos on a key highway in Slovenia and has left parts of the country temporarily without electricity. Officials said Monday the late Sunday snowfall caused over a dozen traffic accidents overnight. Fallen trees blocked local roads while also downing power lines, including in the capital Ljubljana. Authorities urged Slovenians not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Cars continued to crawl at a snail’s pace along many roads throughout the country Monday morning because of the bad weather conditions. The highway connecting the Adriatic coastline with Ljubljana was blocked in one direction because of the wind.

