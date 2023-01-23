Sal Bando, former MLB All-Star and World Series champion, dies at 78

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Sal Bando, a former four-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star and three-time World Series champion, has died at the age of 78, the league announced on Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of their husband and father, Sal,” who on Friday, January 20, lost “his battle with cancer that began over five years ago,” the Bando family said in a statement.

“Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons, Sal Jr, Sonny, and Stef, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man.”

Bando was a star at Arizona State University before beginning his MLB career in 1966 with the Kansas City Athletics.

Bando won three consecutive World Series titles as captain of the Oakland Athletics from 1972 to 1974. He represented the A’s in the All-Star game in 1969 and 1972-1974.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando,” the Athletics said in a statement.

“‘Captain Sal,’ as he was affectionately known among the A’s faithful, was a four-time All-Star and led the Club to three consecutive World Series titles. Our deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and fans.”

Bando then went to the Milwaukee Brewers where his career ended in 1981 and moved into a front-office role with the team.

He was promoted to general manager after the 1991 season and served in that role until 1999. He was later inducted into the Brewers Wall of Honor in 2014.

“Sal impacted the organization proudly for many years as both a player and as an executive,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement.

“His addition to the team in 1977 helped establish the first great era of Brewers baseball. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal’s loved ones.”

Bando finished his 16-year career with a .254 batting average, 242 home runs and 1,039 runs batted in.

