NV-Nevada News Digest

TOP STORIES:

NEVADA-STATE OF THE STATE

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Republican Governor Joe Lombardo is set to expand on his plans for increased school choice and a potential state employee raise in Nevada during his State of the State address Monday evening, just over three weeks after he took the oath of office on a pledge to work across the aisle with the Democrat-controlled legislature. By Gabe Stern. SENT: 560 words. UPCOMING: Update after address scheduled to begin at xxx p.m.

SPORTS:

BKC-NEW MEXICO-NEVADA

RENO, Nev. — The New Mexico Lobos (18-2) are on the road to face the Nevada Wolf Pack (15-5) in a Mountain West Conference game. UPCOMING: 300 words. Game starts at 7 p.m.

FBN-ON FOOTBALL-DEFENSE MATTERS

Defense stills wins in the NFL playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the conference championship games with excellent defensive performances on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles also had a standout defensive effort Saturday night. While high-flying offenses led by star quarterbacks get most of the attention, defense matters. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 650 words, photos.

LOCALIZATION:

U.S. STORIES

MUSK-TESLA TWEET-TRIAL

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen. By Barbarba Ortutay. SENT: 200 words.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The Monterey Park slayings sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The suspect was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in the van that authorities say he used to flee after being prevented from attacking another dance hall. The mayor of Monterey Park said Tran may have frequented the dance hall he attacked. The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It dealt another blow to a community that has been the target of high-profile violence in recent years. By Amy Taxin and Damian Dovarganes. SENT: 870 words, photos, video, audio.

MEMPHIS POLICE FORCE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is on edge ahead of the possible release of video footage of a Black man’s violent arrest that has led to three separate law enforcement investigations and the firings of five police officers after he died in a hospital. Relatives of Tyre Nichols are scheduled to meet later Monday with city officials to view video footage of his Jan. 7 arrest. City officials said last week that video of the arrest would be released after an internal police investigation concluded and they met with Nichols’ family. But exact timing of the video release isn’t clear. Nichols, a 29-year-old father, FedEx worker and avid skateboarder, died Jan, 10. By Adrian Sainz. SENT: 830 words, photos, video.

FRATERNITY-HAZING-INVESTIGATION

The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle its hazing-related lawsuit. A copy of the agreement announced Monday says the family of Stone Foltz and the university will work together to eliminate hazing on college campuses. A university investigation found that Foltz died of alcohol poisoning in March 2021 after a fraternity event where there was a tradition of new members attempting to finish a bottle of alcohol. Both sides say the settlement will allow them to focus on ending hazing. bY John Seewer. SENT: 510 words, photo.

