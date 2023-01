La temporada invernal va por la mitad, pero en muchas ciudades del noreste de EE.UU. aún no ha nevado

❄️ This winter has been snowy in the West, but how snowy? Here are the seasonal snowfall totals & departure from normal. The higher elevations have had 20-40 ft of snow & are already above the seasonal average! For much of the East, this season has featured below normal snowfall pic.twitter.com/nFrN0rqwu1 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 21, 2023

