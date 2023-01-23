Former priest sentenced to 37 months on child porn charges

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest accused of collecting thousands of child pornography images while serving overseas and then bringing them with him when he returned to the United States has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. The Rev. William McCandless was sentenced Monday in Easton to 37 months in prison on a conviction of having used his cellphone to try to access pornography featuring underage boys. Other charges were dropped in a plea deal. The former DeSales University counselor apologized to his family, friends and religious order, saying “words cannot express the depths of my remorse.”

