EU plans more Iran sanctions; won’t list Revolutionary Guard

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to impose sanctions on several more Iranian officials suspected of playing a role in the crackdown on protesters. But the bloc will not add the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard to the EU’s terror group blacklist. The EU has already imposed three rounds of sanctions on Iranian officials and organizations. It’s targeted government ministers, military officers and Iran’s morality police for human rights abuses over the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September over the death of Mahsa Amini. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the Guard could only be blacklisted once a court in an EU member country hands down a ruling condemning the corps for terror acts.

