Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has nominated two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to block them. Jeffries asked that Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell be reappointed to the Intelligence panel. McCarthy warned Democrats that there would be consequences for their decision in the last Congress to remove Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from committees. Democrats said the move was justified over their rhetoric, but McCarthy called it a power grab.

