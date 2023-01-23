2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two sisters survived after a car driven by their father went into a lake in western Michigan. The girls, ages 8 and 10, shivered for hours in soggy coats and bare feet before finally finding help Sunday. The crash happened overnight at Lake Macatawa in Park Township. Authorities say the girls escaped through the rear of the car, got to shore and were alone overnight for hours before finding someone at a home. Many properties around the lake are vacant in the winter. Kevin MacLeod says he heard a knock, saw a “little face” and “figured they were in trouble.” The girls’ father died. Investigators believe the crash into the lake was an accident.

