US ambassador heading to Africa as part of Biden’s big push

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is the second Cabinet member heading to Africa as part of President Joe Biden’s big push to engage with the world’s second-largest continent. The U.S. Mission to the U.N. said Sunday that Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Ghana, Mozambique and Kenya starting Jan. 25 “to affirm and strengthen our partnerships with key current and former U.N. Security Council members.” Thomas-Greenfield’s visit follows Wednesday’s start of a 10-day visit by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa. Biden announced in December he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, the first trip to the region by a U.S. leader in a decade.

