Swift firing of police is rare, but could become more common

BOSTON (AP) — Those studying police and criminal justice issues said the speed with which five Memphis police officers were fired following the traffic stop of a man who later died is unusual but could become more common. The five Memphis Police Department officers were fired Friday, less than two weeks after the Jan. 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29, Officials said the five were dismissed for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid. David Thomas, a forensic studies professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, said it’s rare for a police department to act so quickly.

