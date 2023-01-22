Abortion at crossroads after midterms with focus on states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that ensured a nationwide right to abortion, but it’s also been seven months since the justices overturned its landmark Roe. v. Wade decision. And the White House is trying to show it’s determined to restore abortion rights, even though there’s little chance of progress on that front in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris is headlining the Biden administration’s push on Sunday with a speech in Florida, where Democrats fear a renewed attempt to restrict abortion by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Debates over abortion are playing out today in individual statehouses rather than in the halls of Congress or before the Supreme Court.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

