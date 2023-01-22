10 people killed and more injured after a mass shooting in Southern California￼

At least ten people were shot and killed in a mass shooting Saturday night during a Lunar New Year celebration in Southern California, according to investigators. Another ten people were injured in the shooting.

It was around 10:22 p.m., when offers from Monterey Park responded to the call of “shots fired” on West Garvey Avenue.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous Individuals - patrons of the location - pouring out of the location, screaming," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Right now, the suspect is still on the run, and no motive has been released.