Police: Property damage, several arrests in Atlanta violence

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities and news reports say a peaceful protest against the planned construction of a police department training center in an Atlanta suburb has turned violent on its fringes. Groups have smashed windows and caused other damage in the city’s downtown. Police say they made several arrests and quickly restored order to an area on Peachtree Street, a popular tourist and commercial corridor. Video from WSB-TV shows what the channel reports is at least one police car that was set on fire, smashed windows and a damaged ATM. There is no immediate report of any injuries.

