Las Vegas police seek driver who killed pedestrian, fled

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a female pedestrian early Saturday on the northeast side of town.

Police say a 24-year-old North Las Vegas woman was struck and killed by a silver or light gray four-door sedan at about 4:25 a.m.

Investigators gathered statements from witnesses and surveillance video after responding to a call about the collision on East Lake Boulevard near the intersection with Mt. Hood Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates the eastbound car fled the scene with damage to the front end and windshield after striking the woman, police said.

Emergency medical personnel initiated life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.