Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed. The factory’s closure in February 2022 contributed to a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production was restarted in June. Abbott spokesperson Scott Stoffel said the Justice Department has informed the company of its investigation. Stoffel said and the company is “cooperating fully.” The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said the Justice Department’s consumer-protection branch is looking into conduct at the Sturgis, Michigan, plant that led to its shutdown.

