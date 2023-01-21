Bali welcomes back 1st flight from China as COVID rules ease

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A direct flight from China has landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. At least 210 people were on board the chartered plane on Sunday operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air from Shenzhen in China’s southern Guangdong province. The flight followed China’s decision to lift strict international travel restrictions announced on January 8 and it coincided with Lunar New Year, which was being marked on Sunday. The route will operate once a week during its initial phase, according to a spokesperson for Lion Air.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.