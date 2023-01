A Florida woman is barricading herself inside a Daytona Beach hospital room after shooting her terminally ill husband

By Hannah Sarisohn and Alaa Elassar, CNN

A woman has confined herself to a room inside a Daytona Beach, Florida, hospital after shooting her terminally ill husband on Saturday, police say.

Officers arrived at the Advent Health Hospital after receiving a report of about a person being shot, Daytona Beach police said in a release obtained by CNN affiliate WESH.

“Officers have evacuated staff and patients around the room, and at this time the female is not seen as a threat to staff or patients. No one else has been injured,” the release said. “We are currently negotiating with the female to get her to surrender and come out of the hospital.”

Police are asking for people to stay away from the area.

CNN has reached out to hospital staff, some who are currently on lockdown inside the hospital.

The status of the woman’s husband is unclear at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.