A burger chain switches to Coca-Cola. Pepsi fans are furious

Frozen custard and burger chain Culver’s is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola — and Pepsi fans are not happy.

“This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch,” the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.

The chain is known for its ButterBurger — a toasted, buttered bun sandwiching a “never-frozen” beef burger — as well as its cheese curds and Bacon Deluxe, which comes with two strips of bacon, two burgers, two slices of cheese, tomato, lettuce and red onion.

Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist and Tropicana drinks are giving way to Coca-Cola products.

Fans of the chain, particularly in the Midwest, are furious about the change, which is now reflected in pictures on its website and also in hundreds of angry comments flooding Culver’s Facebook page.

“I cannot believe Culver’s is switching from Pepsi to Coke,” one commenter said. “It’s always been my all-time favorite place to eat. This is totally ruining it for me.”

“Switching to COKE?,” said another. “Come on!”

Others celebrate the change.

“Unpopular Midwestern Opinion: I, for one, am stoked that Culver’s is switching from Pepsi to Coke products,” one user tweeted.

During the first nine months of 2022, Coca-Cola held about 40% of the US retail market share by volume, followed by PepsiCo with about 29%, according to Beverage Digest data.

