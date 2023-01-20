UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seatbelt
By Peter Wilkinson, CNN
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while he was a passenger in a moving car, British media reported on Friday.
Sunak, who was filming a social media clip at the time of the offense, received a “conditional offer of fixed penalty” by Lancashire Constabulary, PA Media reported.
CNN has reached out to Downing Street for comment.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.