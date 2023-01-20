UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seatbelt

By Peter Wilkinson, CNN

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while he was a passenger in a moving car, British media reported on Friday.

Sunak, who was filming a social media clip at the time of the offense, received a “conditional offer of fixed penalty” by Lancashire Constabulary, PA Media reported.

CNN has reached out to Downing Street for comment.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

