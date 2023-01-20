Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday.

Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located.

Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang and gun charges, said police.

Julian Cervantes' bail is set at $15,000 for manufacturing large-capacity magazines. Josh's bail is set at $110,000 for his various charges, per Monterey County Jail.