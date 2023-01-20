Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:00 AM

Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday.

Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located.

Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang and gun charges, said police.

Julian Cervantes' bail is set at $15,000 for manufacturing large-capacity magazines. Josh's bail is set at $110,000 for his various charges, per Monterey County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content