Sex assault on Furman University campus under investigation, police say

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A sexual assault on the Furman University campus is being investigated, according to a notice sent to the Furman community from Furman police.

The notice, sent Thursday evening, said the assault happened in campus housing.

“The victim reported that the suspect is known to them, and that physical force, drugs and alcohol may have been used to facilitate the assault,” the notice said.

Furman said the notice was sent in compliance with the “Timely Warning” provisions of the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act of 1998.

Furman University has offered resources to assist the individual involved in this incident and is addressing the allegations and taking actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community, according to the notice.

