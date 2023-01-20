One-way traffic between Santa Cruz and Felton on Highway 9 set for a few months

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced that a slope repair project would close a lane in two parts of Highway 9 for a few months.

The two locations are between Felton and Santa Cruz. The first location is just north of Camp Sycamore Road, and the second is just north of Sidehill Viaduct Bridge.

Caltrans that crews are removing trees through next week to install timber lagging and concrete viaduct. Teams will be enforcing one-way reversing control 24 hours a day.

A temporary traffic signal at each end of the closure too.

Signs will be posted to help drivers. Drivers can expect 15-minute delays.



"A detour will eventually direct travelers through Grant Hill Road when a full closure occurs on Hwy. 9. More information will be released as the project progresses and when details are certain," said Caltrans.

The project costs $6.9 million and is expected to be completed by Feb. 2025.

For full details, click here.