Yamhill County says deputy, school students likely exposed to fentanyl

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

YAMHILL COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says school students and a deputy are likely affected by fentanyl exposure.

A YCSO deputy responded to the Willamina High School Tuesday to conduct a bathroom check in a modular classroom regarding a suspicious odor. Once on scene, the deputy noticed a strong “acid smell” before requesting students and staff leave the building.

According to the YCSO, the deputy quickly began feeling ill, showing signs of a possible overdose. Other students also reported feeling unwell.

Fire and emergency services responded and began giving aid to the affected students, while one was taken to Salem Hospital.

The Willamina community is now saying they’re on edge after the incident.

“Very nerve-wracking. Obviously, it could’ve been any one of our kids that happened to,” says parent Crystal Williams. “These two kids were smoking it in the bathroom and another kid had went in there and inhaled it.”

Another parent, Kim Eddy, says their child was in the classroom as the incident unfolded.

“As far as I know, all the students involved are doing OK,” Eddy says. “No kid should ever have to fear going to the bathroom at a school.”

Officials say the on-duty deputy received treatment and a toxicity screening is pending.

According to deputies, evidence was collected, indicating a student may have been burning counterfeit M30 pills laced with fentanyl on a piece of tin foil in the bathroom.

YCSO is raising concern after multiple documented fentanyl overdoses within the last four days, one being deadly. Because of the rise in overdoses, deputies are raising concerns a “potent batch” of counterfeit pulls may be circulating the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.