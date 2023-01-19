The Sun and Dry Weather are Back

Cold, dry air will continue to move in from the north, keeping temperatures below normal into the weekend. This air mass will result in colder and frosty mornings, especially inland. Highs will slowly creep close to seasonal normal by the end of the weekend, into early next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast, sloughs, and lagoons of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties from 6AM Thursday until 3PM Monday.



King Tides will cause minor coastal flooding for low lying areas through Sunday afternoon.



The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, continue to impact the coast and Bay shoreline from January 19th through the 23rd and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. In addition, the lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the early evening hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways.



*Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide from Thursday morning until Monday afternoon.



*Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides.



*Tidal levels will also rise along the Pacific coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing. Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.



If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.



Tide poolers should also be aware that there could be occasional waves running farther up the beach than normal. Do not turn your back to the ocean.



Thursday: Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny. Gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the 50s.

Overnight: Lows will be chilly, with mostly 30s, upper 20s for sheltered valley locations. Interior locations will see frost by morning, patchy frost possible for a few areas near the coast.

***FREEZE WARNING***

… for Monterey county outside of the immediate coast, San Benito County, and the Santa Clara Valley and Diablos Range in Santa Clara County in effect from midnight Thursday until 9AM Friday.



*Widespread freezing temperatures ranging 29 to 32 expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*Overnight into early morning temperatures will likely be near to below freezing again on Saturday morning. Stay tuned for future updates.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Friday: Mostly clear and cold in the morning, then mostly sunny and cool in the afternoon with highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Long-term models are looking dry through the end of January.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 26th – February 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.