Police are asking people to avoid the area following an active shooter inside of a Walmart in Indiana

Police responded to the scene of an active shooter Thursday at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, according to a tweet from the Evansville Police Department.

“Threat has been neutralized and is in custody,” the tweet stated.

Officers are clearing the area and tending to possible victims, police said.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

