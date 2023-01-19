Kentucky GOP seeks school closure records from Dem governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans are trying to pry open correspondence that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his inner circle had about school closures during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Their sweeping request comes as Beshear ramps up to seek a second term in a state Republicans have come to dominate. A dozen Republicans are competing for a shot at trying to unseat Beshear. Now the Kentucky GOP wants to dig into pandemic-era correspondence received or sent by Beshear and key administration members. The GOP’s aim: to link the governor to flagging Kentucky student test scores that reflected pandemic-related setbacks, which were part of a nationwide trend.

