Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

By The Associated Press

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,104.

Difference: 283 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 32 points Wednesday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-111 loss to Sacramento.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.8.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.8 points per game, with 284 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 10 more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Friday at home against Memphis.

