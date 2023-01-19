At Davos, Thunberg visit spotlights lack of climate action

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Thursday slammed corporate bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland for “prioritizing greed and short term economic profits” over people affected by the climate crisis. Thunberg was joined by prominent activists Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Luisa Neubauer in a roundtable at the World Economic Forum with International Energy Agency’s executive director Fatih Birol.

By DAVID KEYTON and MASHA MACPHERSON Associated Press

