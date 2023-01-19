Skip to Content
Andy Murray wins another five-set epic, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis in wild 4 a.m. finish at the Australian Open

By Matias Grez, CNN

Andy Murray produced yet another Herculean effort at the Australian Open, coming back from two sets down against home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis in a match that went on past 4 a.m. in Melbourne.

At five hours and 45 minutes, it was the longest match of Murray’s illustrious career, as the 35-year-old — playing with a metal hip following a joint resurfacing operation in 2019 — eventually prevailed 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round.

More to follow…

