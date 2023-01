STANISLAUS COUNTY – One person has died after a small plane crashed near the Modesto airport on Wednesday, authorities say.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirms that only one person was on the plane, which crashed into a field near the airport.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Ceres police says Mitchell Road is closed north of Hatch Road for northbound traffic due to the incident.

This is a developing story.