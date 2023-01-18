Prosecutor: Riot was ‘moment to celebrate’ for Oath Keepers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government lawyer says the Capitol riot was the culmination of weeks of preparation and was a moment of triumph for members of the far-right Oath Keepers. A federal prosecutor has told told jurors in his closing argument that the Jan. 6 riot was everything that members of the far-right extremist group had trained for. The second seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keeper defendants comes after the group’s leader was convicted in November of seditious conspiracy in a separate case. Defense lawyers say there was never a plan to attack the Capitol and that prosecutors have cherry-picked evidence.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.