Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing

Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition.

Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, said police.

Miranda was arrested and charged with attempted homicide. Police believe they found the weapon used in the attempted murder.

Police believe this is an isolated incident between two people who knew each other.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

