Little Hill Sanctuary recovering after winter storms leave them unsafe for their animals

ROYAL OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An animal sanctuary located in a small community in Prunedale needs help after being ravaged by winter storms that hit the Central Coast.

Little Hill Sanctuary said the storms have left their sanctuary under several feet of floodwater, destroyed most of their infrastructure, and rendered the sanctuary property uninhabitable for the more than 100 rescued animals they help.

“This area is so muddy that none of our vehicles can come down here. So the pigs don't really mind it as much. They're kind of excited that this is all happening," said Little Hill Sanctuary Co-Founder Helbard Alkhassadeh. "But it gets to a point where it can be dangerous for them, too. So we just we want to make sure that they're in, in, in there so they can safely get around. They can get into the barn if they need to. They can lay down in the sun.”

The sanctuary says they have dealt with continuing power outages since the storm. They have been left with " an astronomical amount of damage." They add that the property is no longer safe for the animals.

“It's our biggest priority is the animals, our home, where we live, and everything my family is involved with to survive is intact. Our home is safe," said Alkhassadeh. "We're safe. And there's, and that's wonderful. That's great. But the animals don't have a viable, realistic place to spend the rest of their lives stress-free and comfortable. That's our main issue.”

Little Hill Sanctuary is a 501c3 nonprofit Animal Sanctuary. They specialize in rescuing and protecting animals from cruelty and providing them with a sanctuary o live peacefully. All while promoting sustainable plant-based living to combat speciesism.

You can help the Little Hill Sanctuary by visiting their homepage and donating here. People can also call them at (831) 210-6368.

You also help by donating at the following, including buying an item from the sanctuary's wish list:

Chewy Wish List: https://www.chewy.com/.../little-hill-sanctuary-inc...

Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/.../ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1...

Or you can make a donation towards a wish list item at: Venmo: @littlehillsanctuary (6405), CashApp: $littlehillsanctuary, PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/littlehillsanctuary and Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/littlehillsanctuary

Mailing Address: Little Hill Sanctuary 16795 Little Hill Lane Royal Oaks, Ca 95076

Go Fund Me for Emergency Flood Relief: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sanctuary-state-of-emergency...

And always the most impactful way to support the animals is to become a monthly donor: https://littlehillsanctuary.org/donate/