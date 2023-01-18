Justice Department investigating Memphis man’s arrest, death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it has opened a civil rights investigation into the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died days after a confrontation with Memphis Police Department officers during a traffic stop. The U.S. attorney’s office released a statement saying the FBI’s field office in Memphis and the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department are investigating the use of force used by police during Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest. Relatives have accused police of beating him and causing him to have a heart attack. Authorities have said Nichols, who was Black, experienced a medical emergency.

