Harden Middle School off lockdown after hoax weapon report

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Harden Middle School was on a brief lockdown Wednesday after reports of a weapon on campus proved untrue.

Salinas Police said no weapon was found, but they responded to the school Wednesday morning.

A Salinas Union High School District spokesperson also said an on-campus weapon report was a hoax.

The school district says no weapon was found, and no arrest has been made.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., the Salinas Police Department placed Harden Middle School on lockdown due to a 911 call reporting a weapon on campus. Law enforcement response was immediate and as of this writing, no weapon has been found on campus and all students and staff are reported safe and accounted for. Early indications from law enforcement suggest that fake emergency calls like this are part of a hoax to elicit a large-scale emergency response, a criminal act known as Swatting. A similar hoax occurred at a few of our campuses in November 2022. In this case, it appears that one or more students purposefully called in the hoax. Law enforcement officers are actively investigating the matter to identify those involved. Principal Edeza is working diligently with staff and students to ensure the campus continues to be safe. We will work to provide updates throughout the day as needed. Also, Salinas PD will provide an ongoing presence on campus while the investigation continues. We understand that lockdowns and threats like this create fear and anger. We ask that parents speak with their students about the expectations we all have towards maintaining schools as safe places for learning. Thus, remind them that if they see or hear something that is a threat to safety to report it to the school. Additionally, if students need any mental wellness or emotional support, our Wellness Center staff is available each day. Thank you. Harden Middle School

The school has resumed normal operations.