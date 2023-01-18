Feds arrest Russian crypto operator on suspicion of criminal activities

By Sean Lyngaas, CNN

US authorities arrested a Russian cryptocurrency executive who allegedly exchanged hundreds of millions of dollars with drug traffickers and cybercriminals.

Anatoly Legkodymov, 40 years old, was arrested in Miami on Tuesday night, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The US Treasury Department has labeled his cryptocurrency exchange, Bitzlato Limited, a “primary money laundering concern,” a move designed to cripple the exchange and cut off its financing.

His arrest marks the latest effort by President Joe Biden’s administration to crack down on digital currencies that US officials say have for too long been a safe haven for fraudsters and drug dealers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.