Attorneys: Jamaica’s Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Lawyers for sprinter Usain Bolt say more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating. Attorney Linton P. Gordon on Wednesday provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned and threatening further if it isn’t. Gordon says Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000. Stocks & Securities Limited did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company says on its website that it is closely monitoring the situation.

