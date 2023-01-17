Top EU lawmakers say no party immune to potential corruption

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Senior members of the European Union’s parliament say a corruption scandal ravaging the assembly could have happened to any political group, not just the main center-left bloc. Their remarks came as Belgian prosecutors focus on lawmakers and an assistant from the Socialists and Democrats. The leader of the big conservative European People’s Party, German lawmaker Manfred Weber, said Tuesday that the cash-for-influence affair has caused “huge damage for the reputation of this house.” But Weber insists that “this scandal is not a party political issue.” The assembly is set to toughen its access and lobbying rules. A new vice president will be chosen Wednesday to replace Socialist Eva Kaili, who was ousted after her arrest last month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.