TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months.

There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee: Clarksville, Chattanooga, and Columbia. When employees at the Clarksville locations turned to WSMV4, they saw most of their missing paychecks cash in. Chattanooga is the only location with employees still unpaid.

When Eli Nieto saw WSMV4′s story with employees at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, she wondered why her staff at the Chattanooga location didn’t see a penny. In total, her staff of eight is missing almost $40,000 from Healthcare Solutions.

“I borrowed from my retirement quite a bit, my credit score has dropped significantly,” says Terriest Haire, a provider with Advance Care Medical who also took out a $4,500 loan.

Her coworkers say they are facing eviction and being denied food stamps.

“I got married, so I had to put a lot of that on credit cards that were huge bills,” says Morgan Hebert, another employee.

“When you have two small kids and something like this happens, daycare is expensive just throwing that out there,” says employee, Mamie Thomas.

“We went to work – even after we weren’t being paid – on the premise that we weren’t being paid to support the company, support the patients, doing what we were supposed to,” says Haire.

At the Chattanooga location, employees say they see about 150 patients who they saw regardless of their paycheck status.

“I kept speaking with corporate and they kept reassuring me “you guys are still employed, you will get paid”,” Nieto says.

She also says she received an email this week from Josh Constantin, the man in charge of employee pay for Healthcare Solutions. The email said she was terminated a few months ago and will not be paid. At this point, she says she has no faith they will see money come through.

WSMV4 reached out to Constantin who says in an email all employees at the Chattanooga location will be paid Tuesday, January 17.

