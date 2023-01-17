Suspects arrested with 20 catalytic converters in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects found with 20 catalytic converters during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

At 3:30 a.m., stopped a vehicle leaving the Isla Vista area near Los Carneros Road and Castilian. Two people were contacted, and floor jack and an impact drill were also found in the vehicle, according to deputies.

25-year-old Arman Abrahamyan from Van Nuys and 27-year-old Levon Martirosyan from Glendale were arrested for grand theft (felony), possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor), possession of stolen property (felony), and conspiracy (felony), said deputies. They will be held on $20,000 bail.

Deputies say they have received several reports of catalytic converter thefts in the area throughout the day on Tuesday.