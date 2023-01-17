Service set for Tyre Nichols, who died after Memphis arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A memorial service is planned for a man whose death after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop led to protests. WMC-TV reports a service for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols is set for noon Tuesday in Memphis. It’s being held following protests at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday and in front of a police station on Saturday. “I am a man! Tyre was a man!” people chanted outside the museum amid a large line to get in the facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Family called for the release of body-worn camera recordings and for the officers to be fired and charged.

