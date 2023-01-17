Gunshots at Oklahoma high school after basketball game send announcers ducking for cover

By Andy Rose and Chris Boyette, CNN

Gunfire broke out at an Oklahoma City area high school after a basketball game Tuesday night, sending game commentators ducking for cover and fans running.

At least one man was shot and taken to a hospital, officials told CNN affiliate KOCO.

“After the completion of the boys’ basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house,” Del City High School Principal Steve Gilliland said on the school’s website. “The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident.”

Shots could be heard in the gymnasium in a Millwood Falcons Sports livestream as people congregated on the court after the game ended with Del City winning 62 to 58 and announcers commenting on the matchup.

Officials told KOCO that shots were fired both inside and outside the fieldhouse.

“There was at least over 500 people here, maybe a little bit more,” Del City Police Capt. Brad Cowden told the station. “The game had just concluded when this incident occurred.”

No information was available on the wounded person’s condition or whether he is connected to the school.

The principal said the school will shift to a virtual learning day on Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the Del City Police Department for more information.

