Groups: ‘No evidence’ offshore wind killing whales in NJ-NY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Environmental and fishing groups say there’s “no evidence” that site preparation work for offshore wind farms in New Jersey and New York is responsible for a spate of whale deaths in the two states. Many of New Jersey’s leading environmental groups held a press conference Tuesday on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to support offshore wind and decry what they term a false narrative that the industry’s testing activities are harming or killing whales. The issue has become contentious since Clean Ocean Action last week called on President Biden to investigate the deaths of seven whales in the two states in little over a month.

