Finally Dry, Sunny, but Cool Tuesday

Tuesday we'll begin to dry out, though a cold air mass will remain intact for the remainder of the week. We’ll get one final rain chance with a weak system moving by late Wednesday into Thursday. Then, it may be dry for some time as a ridge of high pressure builds on the West Coast and blocks storm systems to our north for the next week or two.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Salinas River from around Soledad to Monterey Bay from now until further notice



Minor flooding is occurring for the Salinas River near Spreckels.



At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding.



At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near Spreckels will have minor flooding.

At 8:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 21.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 21.8 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 12/09/1966.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.



Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.



Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.



Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way.

The next statement will be issued by Friday morning at 345 AM PST.

**COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties extended to Wednesday until 4pm Wednesday.



*Minor coastal flooding expected.



*Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.



*The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, and heavy runoff will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.



If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds near the hills. Cool and breezy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Overnight: Mostly clear, with lows around the coast in the upper 30s to low 40s. Inland low to mid-30s. Winds light. Patchy frost inland is possible, along with patchy fog in the valleys.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to start but clouds will be on the increase ahead of a weak system. Light rain expected late. Southerly winds breezy, gusty at times by the afternoon. Highs cool, mainly low to mid-50s.



Extended: We’ll remain cool through Wednesday with another weather system bringing rain late into Thursday morning. Then, we’ll dry out and warm up into next weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory