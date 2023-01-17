Evers: Legislature should seek vote on abortion, not welfare

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers are calling on Republicans to ask voters whether the state should ban abortions rather than seek their views on welfare eligibility. The move Tuesday comes hours before the Republican-controlled state Senate was scheduled to vote on an advisory referendum on welfare eligibility. The referendum would be nonbinding, meaning it wouldn’t change the law, but Republican supporters say they want to put it on the ballot to get feedback from the public. Evers and Democrats say the Legislature should be focused on restoring abortion rights, which they predict would have broad support, citing polling data showing a majority of the state’s residents support for legal abortions.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

